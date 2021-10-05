Russia Just Beat Hollywood to the International Space Station

A crew including an actress, a movie producer, and an astronaut successfully launched towards the International Space Station at 4:55 am EDT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazhakstan, a post from NASA explains. It is yet another example of space becoming more accessible to civilians.

Notably, the launch is the first to take a movie crew to space, beating Tom Cruise, who plans to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket to shoot an as-yet-unnamed movie.

Russian film crew safely reaches orbit

Approximately nine minutes after launch, the Soyuz MS-19 rocket carrying the crew reached orbit, setting them on a two-orbit, three-hour flight to the ISS. The crew is made up of Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild, and producer Klim Shipenko.

According to NASA, at the time of the launch, the ISS was flying roughly 260 miles (418 km) over southwest Kazakhstan. The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to dock at the ISS's Rassvet module at 8:12 am EDT. Approximately two hours later, the hatch between the spacecraft and the Rassvet module will open, allowing the film crew to join the Expedition 65 crew aboard the ISS, including astronauts from NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 launch back in April. Coverage of the hatch opening can be viewed on NASA TV below starting at 9:30 EDT.

Mission: Possible

The Russian film crew's movie will be titled "Challenge" and it is being produced as part of a collaboration between Russian space agency Roscosmos and Russian movie companies.

Actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko will spend 12 days filming on the station before returning to Earth with cosmonaut Oleg Novistkiy who is currently aboard the ISS as part of Expedition 65. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who launched to the ISS with the actress and producer, will remain aboard the ISS and form a part of the Expedition 66 crew.

We first reported on Russia’s desire to film scenes for a movie in November 2020, shortly after it was first officially announced that Tom Cruise would launch to the ISS to shoot a movie. Little is known about the Tom Cruise project so far, aside from the fact that it will not be a Mission: Impossible movie and that the famous actor will launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule attached to a Falcon 9 rocket.

Space is slowly but surely becoming more accessible

For all the hype about space becoming accessible following the launches of Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos into space aboard their own companies' flying machines in July, the truth is that spaceflight at around $450,000 a ticket means we are far from seeing grandiose claims that space is for all come true.

Branson’s Virgin Galactic mission and Bezos' Blue Origin launch each cost between $250 and $450 million. Both of these spent less than half an hour in space and didn't reach orbit. More recently, however, SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission was the first orbital launch to send an all-civilian crew into space. The crew orbited Earth for several days and the mission cost a relatively low $200 million.

While film crews going to space, including one involving Tom Cruise, doesn't signal the impending democratization of space travel, it does show that progress is very slow, but surely, being made.

This was a developing story and was updated as new information emerged.