In November 2020, Russia told the United Nations General Assembly that it “shares the goals of the treaty and supports a world free of mines,” but views antipersonnel mines “as an effective way of ensuring the security of Russia’s borders.”

This is also not the first time Russia has deployed landmines in the recent past. 

For example, Human Rights Watch has documented the use of Soviet/Russian-origin antipersonnel mines in more than 30 countries, including Syria (2011-2019), Ukraine (2014-2015), and Libya (2020), often coinciding with the Russian military presence as a party in those conflicts.

“Russia’s use of antipersonnel mines in Ukraine deliberately flouts the international norm against the use of these horrid weapons,” Goose said.