Advertisement
  1. Culture

Russian billionaires lost $39 billion in a day after the invasion of Ukraine

Russian stock market saw historic slides.

By 
Feb 28, 2022 (Updated: Feb 28, 2022 04:29 EST)
Russian billionaires lost $39 billion in a day after the invasion of Ukraine
Russian stock market saw historic falls. Rasi Bhadramani/iStock

The effect of the sanctions imposed on Russia was felt immediately as Russian billionaires saw their combined worth drop by $39 billion in a single day, Bloomberg reported.

Last week, the Russian military launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukrainian territory that evoked sharp criticism from the countries in the West. To reign in Russian aggression, Western powers have imposed a series of financial sanctions on Russia that also includes removing Russian banks from the international payments system SWIFT, which was announced over the weekend.

Russian stock exchange sees a historic slide

However, even before the latest sanctions kicked in, the Russian markets recorded their fifth-worst plunge as the national index MOEX closed 33 percent lower, Bloomberg said in its report. The market valuation tanked by over $50 billion in a single day making it the worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Facing the bulk of this heat were Russian billionaires that saw a combined wealth erosion of over $39 billion dollars in a single day. Vagit Alekperov, the chairman of Moscow-based Lukoil was hit the most with his wealth shrinking by as much as $6.2 billion as the oil-producing company's stock slid 33 percent, Bloomberg reported. 

Russia's richest person, Vladimir Potanin lost $3 billion on the day when steelmaker Severstal's chairman Alexey Mordashov lost $4.2 billion Vladimir Lisin, owner of another steel-making company, Novolipetesk lost $3.9 billion while Leonid Mikhelson,the founder, chairman, and largest shareholder in the gas company, Novatek, was the next big loser at $3.8 billion.

The energy sector was hit the most

Gennady Timchenko, whose investment group Volga focuses on the energy, transport, and infrastructure assets, has also lost $3.7 billion on the same day. After the Russian attack, Germany has ditched plans of Nord Stream 2, a project that would have seen Russian-produced gas being sent through Germany through a pipeline, sending waves of uncertainty into the energy sector which is one of the mainstays of the Russian economy.

Advertisement

Suleiman Kerimov, a Russian politician and businessman whose bulk of billionaire wealth comes from a stake in the gold producing company Polyus, also lost close to $3 billion. 

With hopes of reconciliation talks on the horizon, there has been some respite for these billionaires. However, if no progress is made towards peace, further sanctions could hit them harder.

Follow Us on

GET YOUR DAILY NEWS DIRECTLY IN YOUR INBOX

Stay ahead with the latest science, technology and innovation news, for free:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement