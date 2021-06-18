Russia's Creating a Hybrid-Electric Flying Car for Its Military

The world of eVTOLs keeps zooming ahead, further propelled forward by Russia's recent announcement of its upcoming "Cyclocar" prototype.

The Federal Government's press release (in Russian) outlined the flying car's next steps, which include test flights in 2022, with the hope to start production by 2024.

The Cyclocar is a hybrid-electric autonomous aircraft that flies forward thanks to its four cyclical propellers. It'll be able to transport up to six passengers, with a maximum payload capacity of 1,323 pounds (600 kg).

Last year, a small-scale version weighing roughly 140 pounds (60 kg) was successfully tried and tested, reported TASS.

Last year's subscale prototype. Source: fdi.gov

Next year's prototype will be the company's full-sized version, measuring 20.3 by 19.6 feet (6.2 by 6 meters), with a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), a range of 311 miles (500 km), without any wings, and with four fixed-wheeled landing gear arrangements. This version will be all-electric, with a hybrid version coming later down the line.

As it's so compact and offers very fast control of its thrust vectors through 360 degrees, it's easily maneuverable. It's also going to be especially quiet — something that could come in handy when operating for military purposes or when flying above urban areas.

Built with various purposes in mind, the Cyclocar will be able to land on surfaces with a 30-degree incline and dock on vertical surfaces. The plan is for the flying car to be available for both civilian and military uses, including urban air mobility, search and rescue, police work, fire fighting, tourism, surveying, transportation to the battlefield, and more.

On top of all of that, the eVTOL is meant to be easy to fly — either by someone piloting the flying vehicle or by someone at ground control.

Advertisement

When it comes to flying cars, we're certainly in for a treat in the coming years. From speedy flying race cars to eVTOL Skybuses carrying 30 to 50 passengers, there's a little bit for everyone.