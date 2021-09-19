Do We Need Louder EVs? Well, the Safety of the Visually Impaired Depends On It

Electric vehicles are quiet on roads because they are powered by batteries and electric motors, they simply lack a traditional combustion engine. However, this silence is not considered healthy for traffic and road safety.
The absence of a noticeable vehicular sound in EVs poses a potential risk of collisions with cyclists, pedestrians, and other vehicles on the road who might not hear them approach. Now, charities for the blind and visually impaired are also claiming that the lack of noise in EVs endangering to them, according to the BBC.
RNIB Cymru and Guide Dogs Cymru said that despite a noise-emitting device being mandatory for all UK-registered electric vehicles since July, some drivers simply turn it off. The UK Department for Transport also added that from September 2023, manufacturers would be prevented from installing a system that allows drivers to pause the acoustic vehicle alert system (ACAS).
"All new electric and hybrid electric vehicles being registered from 1 September 2023 must comply with this requirement," it said.
Nick Lancaster, who is visually impaired and lives in Brecon, Powys, said the low noise level of EVs is becoming a real threat to him. "I have near-misses with electric cars quite often, up to a couple of times a week because I can't hear them," he told the BBC.
Most electric vehicle manufacturers include sound emitters in their vehicles as standard to make warning sounds and general vehicular noise. In most countries, these are required by law.
Andrea Gordon, who is blind and works as an engagement officer for Guide Dogs Cymru, emphasized the need for a vehicular sound.
"Please, we need that sound. Imagine how it would be for you if you were trying to cross the road wearing a blindfold and then perhaps you'll think again," she told the BBC.
The charities highlight an important factor for the blind and visually impaired that should not be ignored.