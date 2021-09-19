Do We Need Louder EVs? Well, the Safety of the Visually Impaired Depends On It

RNIB Cymru and Guide Dogs Cymru said that despite a noise-emitting device being mandatory for all UK-registered electric vehicles since July, some drivers simply turn it off. The UK Department for Transport also added that from September 2023, manufacturers would be prevented from installing a system that allows drivers to pause the acoustic vehicle alert system (ACAS).

"All new electric and hybrid electric vehicles being registered from 1 September 2023 must comply with this requirement," it said.

Nick Lancaster, who is visually impaired and lives in Brecon, Powys, said the low noise level of EVs is becoming a real threat to him. "I have near-misses with electric cars quite often, up to a couple of times a week because I can't hear them," he told the BBC.