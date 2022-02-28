Samsung boosts remote work security with the Galaxy Book2 Pro series

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Book2 Pro as well as the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in a live stream event on Sunday, February 28, on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show.

The Book2 Pro 360 integrates S Pen (stylus) functionality and doubles up as a tablet, while the Book2 Pro comes with 5G.

Both the Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360 will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions with a 1080p AMOLED display and they will also feature Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core processor. Samsung says it has worked closely with the chipmaker to ensure full processor optimization.

Samsung skipped Barcelona's MWC event last year, opting instead to make its biggest announcements in the digital space. Now, on its physical return for MWC 2022, the South Korean tech giant revealed a series of laptops tailor-made to boost remote work efficiency and security. These devices wouldn't exist in their current form were it not for the pandemic.

Samsung is touting the Book2 Pro's 5G connectivity alongside the fact that its new laptops meet Microsoft's secured-core PC requirements — they are the first consumer devices to meet Microsoft's requirements following a collaboration between the two companies. In a statement, Samsung wrote the tagline "enterprise-level security meets mobile freedom" and said its new Galaxy Book2 Pro lineup "features deeply integrated hardware, firmware, and software to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks."

A.I.-powered remote work

Another very remote work-centric feature is the Book2 Pro series' upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcams and their new Auto Framing feature, which uses A.I. algorithms to keep the caller centered in the frame even if they move around their workspace. Bi-directional AI noise canceling, meanwhile, blocks out background noise so users can be heard, even from a loud cafe. The 13-inch Book2 Pro is also incredibly lightweight, weighing 1.9 pounds — as a point of reference, Apple's MacBook Air weighs 2.8 pounds.

At its MWC stall, Samsung highlighted its plans to incorporate recycled materials in all of its new products and eliminate plastic in mobile packaging by 2025. The touchpad holder and the inner bracket of the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, in fact, are made using repurposed discarded fishing nets, Samsung says. The company explains that the entire laptops are composed of 20 percent reclaimed ocean-bound plastics (OBP).

So, all in all, the Book2 Pro series is very much a product of its time, and it reflects the world's tentative attempts at regaining a semblance of normality, at the same time as incorporating remote work-centric innovations that were accelerated by the pandemic.