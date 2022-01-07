2021 saw many shocking events including cryptocurrency scams. In August, PolyNetwork, a decentralized finance (DeFi) firm working on interoperability of crypto coins was hacked and $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies were transferred out. In November, reports surfaced of hackers forcing Instagram users to film "hostage-style videos" as part of a bitcoin scam that saw the nefarious actors gain access to their accounts.

Now, new data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is revealing that scammers stole a whopping $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021 partially because of the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

“DeFi is one of the most exciting areas of the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem, presenting huge opportunities to entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency users alike,” Chainalysis stated in its report.