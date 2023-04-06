1 in 6 will be unable to conceive a child, new WHO report estimates

"The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it," Ghebreyesus continued.

Middle and low classes most affected due to inaccessible treatments

Infertility is defined as the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. It is known to trigger cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being.

The report analyzed 12,241 relevant studies from 1990 to 2021. A total of 133 records were selected and included in the analysis for the report. From these, relevant data points were used to generate pooled estimates for lifetime and period infertility prevalence, the release said.

Despite the enormity of the issue, solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility are largely underfunded and inaccessible to the middle and lower groups of society, with reasons ranging from high costs to limited availability.

Currently, people in the poorest countries spend a significant portion of their income on fertility care. Add to this the rising costs of treatment, which prevents people from accessing them or falling into poverty after seeking care.