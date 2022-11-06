Astronomers just discovered 10 billion-year-old planetary debris with Earth-like properties

"We're finding the oldest stellar remnants in the Milky Way that are polluted by once Earth-like planets," said Abbigail Elms, lead author of the study, a Ph.D. student at the department of physics, University of Warwick.

"It's amazing to think that this happened on the scale of 10 billion years, and that those planets died way before the Earth was even formed."

"These metal-polluted stars show that Earth isn't unique, there are other planetary systems out there with planetary bodies similar to the Earth," he added.

All stars turn into white dwarfs

White dwarfs, which were created from the oldest stars in our galaxy, shed light on how planetary systems formed and developed around the oldest stars in the Milky Way.

They are so common in the universe—97 percent of all stars will eventually become one—making it crucial to comprehend them.

A white dwarf is a star that has used up all of its fuel, lost all of its outer layers, and is currently cooling and contracting. And most stars, including those like our sun, will eventually turn into white dwarfs.

Two peculiar white dwarfs observed

Two peculiar white dwarfs seen by the European Space Agency's GAIA space observatory were modeled for this study by a team of astronomers.

The researchers analyzed two stars, which are both contaminated by planetary material. One was discovered to be extraordinarily blue, while the other is the weakest and reddest star discovered to date in the nearby galactic neighborhood.

In order to determine how long the "red" star WDJ2147-4035 has been cooling, astronomers used spectroscopic and photometric data from GAIA, the Dark Energy Survey, and the X-Shooter instrument at the European Southern Observatory.

They discovered that the star is approximately 10.7 billion years old, of which 10.2 billion years have been spent cooling as a white dwarf.