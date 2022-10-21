Cygnus Constellation: All you need to know about the 'Celestial Swan'

Cygnus is one of the most well-known constellations in the northern summer and fall and has a prominent asterism (a collection of stars smaller than a constellation) called the Northern Cross (in contrast to the Southern Cross). This feature is so prominent that the entire constellation is also known as the "Northern Cross."

Cygnus is one of the 88 "official" constellations that are visible today. It was one of the 48 constellations that the 2nd-century astronomer Ptolemy recorded.

Forming one corner of the Summer Triangle and one of the brightest stars in the night sky, the star Deneb is found in Cygnus. It is also one of the most distant first-magnitude stars.

A few noteworthy X-ray sources, including the massive star association Cygnus OB2, are also found in Cygnus.

Artistic representation of the constellation. manpuku7/iStock

The constellation is also home to one of the biggest stars currently known, NML Cygni. Cygnus X-1, a far-off X-ray source with an undetected huge supergiant companion and which was the first object that is widely believed to be a black hole, is likewise located in the constellation.

Largely as a result of the Kepler Mission's observation of one region near Cygnus, many star systems in Cygnus have been found to also contain exoplanets.

How do you find Cygnus?

Cygnus is one of the most beautiful constellations and one of the easiest to find in the night sky. This is especially the case if you are far from light pollution. The best way to locate it is by finding the Northern Cross — five stars in a cross shape that make up its bulk, which runs through the Milky Way.

According to some sources, the Northern Cross can be seen in the sky all year long, but its position varies with the seasons.

The Cygnus Constellation with the Milky Way. Ludovic Debono/iStock

To look for it, search for the bright star Deneb, which is located at the swan's "tail" and whose name, conveniently, is derived from the Arabic word for "tail," to confirm that you are viewing Cygnus. The word 'Deneb' is also used in the Arabic expression "Al Dhanab al Dajjah," which means "the hen's tail."

Along with Altair and Vega, Deneb is a member of the so-called "Summer Triangle," a group of three neighboring brilliant stars. The star is a blue supergiant that lies between 2,100 and 7,400 lightyears away from Earth and is 60,000 times more luminous and 20 times more massive than our Sun.

The swan's tail is a type of variable star, which means that as its surface dramatically expands and contracts over time, it changes in brightness. Interestingly, this star is also believed by some to be on the verge of a supernova explosion, which is anticipated to occur within the next few million years.

Over thousands of years, the Earth's axis wobbles and points at different stars that serve as the North Star. Polaris is currently the North Star, but Deneb will likely replace Polaris as the North Star somewhere around the year 9800.

Gamma Cygni, often known as Sadr, is the star at the center of the Northern Cross. According to Universe Today, its name derives from the Arabic term for "the chest." It's about 1,800 lightyears away from Earth and is also a blue-white supergiant.

Albireo is the star that appears as the swan's head or the top of the cross. This star is not extremely brilliant but is a favorite among astronomers because, when viewed through a tiny telescope, it reveals itself to be two stars close to one another.

The Veil Nebula, a stunning nebula, is located inside Cygnus' wing, just beyond the left side of the cross. The North American Nebula is another magnificent celestial object that may be seen behind Deneb. Both can only be seen under dark skies with the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

What exactly is a constellation?

Constellations are groups of stars in the sky that form a specific recognizable pattern. This pattern they make is often the subject of a little artistic licensing, but the stars that form constellations can generally be viewed from Earth without the use of a telescope when the sky is clear.

There are 88 constellations with names, and they can describe mythical beings, animals, humans, or objects. Typically, a constellation's name is determined by the form created by its brightest stars. These shapes come in a variety of forms, some more visible than others. An asterism is a smaller shape or pattern which can be identified inside a constellation and sometimes given a name of its own.