Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossils

Paleontologists from the University College Cork (UCC) were studying the fossils of 10-million-year-old frogs when they found evidence of a pigment responsible for the red or blonde color in hair. It’s the first molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment that produces ginger coloration., in the fossil record.

“This finding is so exciting because it puts palaeontologists in a better place to detect different melanin pigments in many more fossils,” said Dr. Tiffany Slater, a paleontologist and co-author of the study.

Evolution of pigmentation

This adds a crucial element to our understanding of the evolution of pigments in the animal kingdom. In human beings, though, people who inherently produce vast amounts of pheomelanin tend to have red or blond hair, freckles, and light-colored skin that tans poorly. Because pheomelanin does not protect the skin from UV radiation, people with more pheomelanin have an increased risk of skin damage caused by sun exposure.