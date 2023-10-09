Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossils

In an exciting find, paleontologists have found phaeomelanin in fossilized frogs.
Sejal Sharma
| Oct 09, 2023 07:51 AM EST
Created: Oct 09, 2023 07:51 AM EST
science
  • twitter
Representational image of a frog
Representational image of a frog

slamet watiru/iStock 

Paleontologists from the University College Cork (UCC) were studying the fossils of 10-million-year-old frogs when they found evidence of a pigment responsible for the red or blonde color in hair. It’s the first molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment that produces ginger coloration., in the fossil record.

“This finding is so exciting because it puts palaeontologists in a better place to detect different melanin pigments in many more fossils,” said Dr. Tiffany Slater, a paleontologist and co-author of the study.

Evolution of pigmentation

This adds a crucial element to our understanding of the evolution of pigments in the animal kingdom. In human beings, though, people who inherently produce vast amounts of pheomelanin tend to have red or blond hair, freckles, and light-colored skin that tans poorly. Because pheomelanin does not protect the skin from UV radiation, people with more pheomelanin have an increased risk of skin damage caused by sun exposure.

Related

“Fossils are invariably altered by the ravages of heat and pressure during burial, but that doesn’t mean that we lose all original biomolecular information. Our fossilization experiments were the key to understanding the chemistry of the fossils, and prove that traces of biomolecules can survive being cooked during the fossilization process,” said Professor McNamara, senior author of the study.

Phaeomelanin now toxic to animals

Evidence of fossil phaeomelanin has been elusive. In order for researchers to understand the fossil record of melanin, it is imperative that authentic signals of fossil melanins can be identified and differentiated from the effects of years and years of fossilization. The study demonstrates that phaeomelanin monomers can survive strong maturation and can be detected in thermally matured tissues.

The team ran lab experiments on feathers of different colors to understand how phaeomelanin pigments undergo degradation during the fossilization process. The team used white feathers, as previous studies have shown that white feathers may contain very minor amounts of non-melanin pigments. They also used black feathers, which, when matured at 482°F (250 °C )for an hour, resulted in a dramatic loss of markers for total melanin.

“This will paint a more accurate picture of ancient animal colour and will answer important questions about the evolution of colours in animals. Scientists still don’t know how – or why – phaeomelanin evolved because it is toxic to animals, but the fossil record might just unlock the mystery,” said Dr. Slater.

“There is huge potential to explore the biochemical evolution of animals using the fossil record, when we account for chemical changes during fossilization,” added Professor McNamara.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Study abstract:

Melanin pigments play a critical role in physiological processes and shaping animal behaviour. Fossil melanin is a unique resource for understanding the functional evolution of melanin but the impact of fossilisation on molecular signatures for eumelanin and, especially, phaeomelanin is not fully understood. Here we present a model for the chemical taphonomy of fossil eumelanin and phaeomelanin based on thermal maturation experiments using feathers from extant birds. Our results reveal which molecular signatures are authentic signals for thermally matured eumelanin and phaeomelanin, which signatures are artefacts derived from the maturation of non-melanin molecules, and how these chemical data are impacted by sample preparation. Our model correctly predicts the molecular composition of eumelanins in diverse vertebrate fossils from the Miocene and Cretaceous and, critically, identifies direct molecular evidence for phaeomelanin in these fossils. This taphonomic framework adds to the geochemical toolbox that underpins reconstructions of melanin evolution and of melanin-based coloration in fossil vertebrates.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/Rf7QsvVTdG1fnztWJ7GEOeq3UGwvbanO4na3sUL1.jpg
Israel's Iron Dome: Did Hamas manage to outfox it?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/HY9k1k7WVfIRh4qDCHIEqEpKcw1kivM0MfnKKMfZ.jpg
Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/07/image/jpeg/Ud2zDGb2iGOiBAo4pvLO543XFvNGkPlUEZCF7qSY.jpg
Why do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/mTJFqXqoMb1J5kU6S7Sf6CaMvWf6SSsCOsQ5pvv4.jpg
AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the Queen
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/12/image/jpeg/E1LfUWjqRrg0bFqBnRzB7XzmfJAd6YPNclMl5I9n.jpg
How AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/26/image/jpeg/9Dkowuh7yI1YIB0hFtRiZ5DWxel88daCnm1Eld3Y.jpg
Can AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/12/image/jpeg/YpIBySMmJsZiGQlarXybqbSBEqLy3heGb8irafUg.jpg
Predictions for what the world will be like in 2100?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/c0RjmyPENw6hm8QEci4QvnuyTIJBUSawjmqcYKGF.jpg
Human conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle East
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/27/image/jpeg/FidXcWwzRrsLUELJkOnPp78MdTcdrlbLnTNY3JLk.jpg
Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by area
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/OGMsGOMAVqah3ApgCPbXcwqIAfiFiO4g4wgMexGX.jpg
ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbit
Job Board