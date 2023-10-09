Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossils

Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossilsIn an exciting find, paleontologists have found phaeomelanin in fossilized frogs.Sejal Sharma| Oct 09, 2023 07:51 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 07:51 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of a frogslamet watiru/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Paleontologists from the University College Cork (UCC) were studying the fossils of 10-million-year-old frogs when they found evidence of a pigment responsible for the red or blonde color in hair. It’s the first molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment that produces ginger coloration., in the fossil record.“This finding is so exciting because it puts palaeontologists in a better place to detect different melanin pigments in many more fossils,” said Dr. Tiffany Slater, a paleontologist and co-author of the study.Evolution of pigmentationThis adds a crucial element to our understanding of the evolution of pigments in the animal kingdom. In human beings, though, people who inherently produce vast amounts of pheomelanin tend to have red or blond hair, freckles, and light-colored skin that tans poorly. Because pheomelanin does not protect the skin from UV radiation, people with more pheomelanin have an increased risk of skin damage caused by sun exposure. See Also Related Scientists put 'G-strings' on tiny frogs to track their movement Frogs have different accents, reveals new study “Fossils are invariably altered by the ravages of heat and pressure during burial, but that doesn’t mean that we lose all original biomolecular information. Our fossilization experiments were the key to understanding the chemistry of the fossils, and prove that traces of biomolecules can survive being cooked during the fossilization process,” said Professor McNamara, senior author of the study.Phaeomelanin now toxic to animalsEvidence of fossil phaeomelanin has been elusive. In order for researchers to understand the fossil record of melanin, it is imperative that authentic signals of fossil melanins can be identified and differentiated from the effects of years and years of fossilization. The study demonstrates that phaeomelanin monomers can survive strong maturation and can be detected in thermally matured tissues.The team ran lab experiments on feathers of different colors to understand how phaeomelanin pigments undergo degradation during the fossilization process. The team used white feathers, as previous studies have shown that white feathers may contain very minor amounts of non-melanin pigments. They also used black feathers, which, when matured at 482°F (250 °C )for an hour, resulted in a dramatic loss of markers for total melanin.“This will paint a more accurate picture of ancient animal colour and will answer important questions about the evolution of colours in animals. Scientists still don’t know how – or why – phaeomelanin evolved because it is toxic to animals, but the fossil record might just unlock the mystery,” said Dr. Slater.“There is huge potential to explore the biochemical evolution of animals using the fossil record, when we account for chemical changes during fossilization,” added Professor McNamara.The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.Study abstract:Melanin pigments play a critical role in physiological processes and shaping animal behaviour. Fossil melanin is a unique resource for understanding the functional evolution of melanin but the impact of fossilisation on molecular signatures for eumelanin and, especially, phaeomelanin is not fully understood. Here we present a model for the chemical taphonomy of fossil eumelanin and phaeomelanin based on thermal maturation experiments using feathers from extant birds. Our results reveal which molecular signatures are authentic signals for thermally matured eumelanin and phaeomelanin, which signatures are artefacts derived from the maturation of non-melanin molecules, and how these chemical data are impacted by sample preparation. Our model correctly predicts the molecular composition of eumelanins in diverse vertebrate fossils from the Miocene and Cretaceous and, critically, identifies direct molecular evidence for phaeomelanin in these fossils. This taphonomic framework adds to the geochemical toolbox that underpins reconstructions of melanin evolution and of melanin-based coloration in fossil vertebrates. 