Surprisingly, 100-million-year-old Saurapod tracks discovered in Chinese restaurant

“This person noticed around a dozen regularly spaced pits in the ground in the outdoor courtyard of the Garden Restaurant in Sichuan Province,” Dr. Romilio said.

“It turns out they are the 50-60 cm long fossilized footprints of the long-necked sauropod dinosaur that lived in the Cretaceous period around 100 million years ago. This is a really exciting find because it shows that important dinosaur tracks can be found in unexpected places,” he added.

According to the release, the "pits" were first noticed in the 1950s, but the homeowner at the time covered them up to level the ground out.

New owners turned the property into a restaurant around three years ago, according to associate professor Lida Xing of the Chinese University of Geosciences (Beijing), and the trenches were once more exposed. "But still nothing was thought to be unusual," Dr. Xing said.

"That was until in mid-2022 when an observant diner pointed out that they might be something more than simply holes in the ground. The footprints went unnoticed for so long, but once you know what they are, it's hard to unsee them. The region has no skeletal record of dinosaurs, so these fossilized tracks provide invaluable information about the types of dinosaurs that lived in the area."

The dinosaurs were about 10 meters long, as said by the researchers.