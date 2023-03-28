1,000 years of tree rings confirm 2021 heat wave was historic

As suggested by Columbia Climate School, temperature records were broken by tens of degrees in numerous locations, wildfires started, and at least 1,400 people died. Scientists blamed the event mainly on human-driven climate warming and declared it unprecedented.

“It’s not that the Pacific Northwest has never before experienced waves of high temperature. But with climate change, their magnitude is much hotter, and they have a much greater impact on the community,” said lead author Karen Heeter, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

“Being able to look at the past and compare that with climate models and come to similar conclusions, there’s a lot of power in that.”

Redder colors represent higher temperature anomalies. Columbia Climate School

Unmatched with the previous years

The tree-ring reconstruction and current temperature measurements reveal that 1979–2021 experienced a run of exceptionally hot summers that were unmatched in the previous 1,000–plus years. Most of the hottest years have occurred since 2000.

The second-warmest period, indicated by the tree rings, was 1028-1096—at the height of the so-called Medieval Climate Anomaly, when a natural warming trend is thought to have taken hold across large parts of the planet. Another notable hot span during the Medieval Climate Anomaly ran from 1319 to 1307. But even these periods were considerably cooler than temperatures in recent decades.

The 2021 heat wave spanned several weeks, from late June to mid-July. While the researchers did not try to pick out such small periods in the rings, they say average seasonal temperatures are a fair proxy for such events. Summer 2021 held the annual record at 18.9 degrees Celsius, or nearly 66 degrees Fahrenheit. By contrast, the hottest summer in prehistoric times was in 1080, at 62.4 Fahrenheit (16.9 degrees Celsius).