11 Black space-traveling pioneers of science and engineering

From leading space shuttle flights to launching and landing satellites, we highlight the achievements of a number of Black astronauts. Discover Black astronauts you may not have known about, who have carried out, or continue to carry out, spacewalks, repairs, scientific and technology research, as well as piloting and commanding space shuttle operations as expedition crewmembers.

Here is a list of 11 world-class Black astronauts who have traveled into space, plus Aku – the world's first NFT artwork to do so. Astronauts have been listed in order of their launch into the cosmos (starting from the earliest).

Michael P. Anderson (2003)

Last traveled into space: February 1, 2003, aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia on mission STS-107

Total time in space: 24 days, 18 hours, 08 minutes

Space missions: STS-89, STS-107

Michael P. Anderson declared his desire to become an astronaut when he was just four years old, creating many scale models of rockets and planes strung from his bedroom ceiling with an invisible wire.

After receiving a master's degree in physics, he had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force. His technical roles there enabled him to become the first African American in space in 1998 during the Endeavor Space Shuttle mission.

On mission STS-107 of the Columbia, NASA's oldest shuttle, Anderson served as a payload commander and lieutenant colonel in charge of scientific investigations. Sadly, he was one of the seven astronauts whose lives were cut short when the space shuttle exploded over Texas 16 minutes before it was supposed to touch down on February 1, 2003.

Robert Curbeam (2006)

Robert Curbeam during Mission STS-98 NASA on The Commons/ Wikimedia Commons

Last traveled into space: December 9, 2006, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery on mission STS-116

Total time in space: 37 days, 14 hours, 33 minutes, 23 seconds

Space missions: STS-85, STS-98, STS-116

Robert Curbeam was a graduate of the Naval Academy and a Naval flight officer, test pilot, and instructor before joining NASA in 1994. He has also earned two master's degrees: Aeronautical Engineering and Astronautical Engineering. With his four spacewalks on the STS-116 mission, Curbeam presently holds the record for the most spacewalks in a single spaceflight accomplished during the STS-116 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

During his tenure with NASA, he served on three space shuttle missions and seven spacewalks in total. Curbeam significantly contributed to delivering and testing technologies vital for developing the ISS from roles such as deputy director of flight crew operations and spacecraft communicator.