A 120,000-mile-long filament from the Sun is headed toward Earth

Scientists keenly study the sunspots since these are areas of intense magnetic activity. At times, these areas give off fierce radiation, called solar flares, and on relatively rare occasions, also give out particulate matter, called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Filament of fire

As scientists study the solar surface, they come across instances of rare phenomena. Earlier in August, Interesting Engineering had reported the occurrence of a hole in the southern atmosphere of the Sun. Prior to that, scientists noted filaments of magnetism that ran for thousands of miles on the solar surface.

Last time around, the filaments held their own. However, on October 4th, another long filament, also in the southern part of the Sun, snapped like a rubber band, The Weather Channel said in its report. Interestingly, observatories that were capturing the activity had a stoppage in the data stream that was being received, and the information available about the filament was incomplete.

Scientists aren't sure where exactly the resultant CME is heading, but they know enough to know that it is headed toward us and could graze our planet's magnetosphere on October 7 or 8.

Mild geomagnetic storm

The likely interaction of the CME with our planet is expected to cause a G1-class geomagnetic storm. On the intensity scale, such storms are relatively mild and have a minor impact on infrastructures such as power grids and communication satellites.