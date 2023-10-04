122 million-year-old fossil identified as new sauropod species

Fossils have unveiled the existence of a giant sauropod dinosaur species that once inhabited what is now Spain some 122 million years ago.

Named Garumbatitan morellensis, these remnants were discovered within sedimentary layers at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site, nestled near the town of Morella in Castelló, Spain.

The first half of the name means “the giant of Garumba”, as this specimen was found at the base of Mola de la Garumba, one of the highest peaks in the Els Ports region. On the other hand, the morellensis refers to the fossil deposit site.

General view of the Sant Antoni de la Vespa deposit during the extraction of one of the Garumbatitan specimens. GBE-UNED

The examination of the remains

This newly discovered species is a sauropod family member, including four-legged plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks that allowed them to reach great heights.