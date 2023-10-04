122 million-year-old fossil identified as new sauropod species

122 million-year-old fossil identified as new sauropod speciesMeet Garumbatitan morellensis — a huge plant-eating dinosaur that once ruled Spain.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 04, 2023 09:05 AM ESTCreated: Oct 04, 2023 09:05 AM ESTscienceReconstruction of the life appearance of Garumbatitan morellensis.Grup Guix Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Fossils have unveiled the existence of a giant sauropod dinosaur species that once inhabited what is now Spain some 122 million years ago.Named Garumbatitan morellensis, these remnants were discovered within sedimentary layers at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site, nestled near the town of Morella in Castelló, Spain.The first half of the name means "the giant of Garumba", as this specimen was found at the base of Mola de la Garumba, one of the highest peaks in the Els Ports region. On the other hand, the morellensis refers to the fossil deposit site.General view of the Sant Antoni de la Vespa deposit during the extraction of one of the Garumbatitan specimens.GBE-UNED The examination of the remainsThis newly discovered species is a sauropod family member, including four-legged plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks that allowed them to reach great heights. See Also Related Early tiny ancestors of huge sauropods weighed less than average humans New dinosaur species discovered in Spain thanks to fossil fragments Scientists date back fossil of largest raptor dinosaur to 135 million years Paleontologists from the University of Lisbon uncovered the fossils of at least four individuals, with three identified as members of this newly discovered species.“One of the individuals we found stands out for its large size, with vertebrae more than one meter wide, and a femur that could reach two meters in length. We found two almost complete and articulated feet in this deposit, which is particularly rare in the geological record,” said Pedro Mocho, leader of this study, in an official release. Garumbatitan is distinguished by its unique femur (the top leg bone) and its foot's anatomical features. The femur exhibits a morphology similar to that of later sauropods from the Late Cretaceous geological period.While the remains don't clearly indicate their height, one of the fossils suggests dimensions of vertebrae exceeding one meter (3.3 feet) in width and a femur that could reach a length of two meters (6.6 feet).Thorough analysis and comparisons with other Early Cretaceous sauropods that shared the Iberian Peninsula with this newly discovered species revealed its familial ties.Garumbatitan belongs to the Somphospondyli group, one of the Cretaceous era's diverse sauropod groups, which eventually went extinct at the Mesozoic's close.The latest finds add to our understanding of the diversity of dinosaurs that existed in the region throughout the Early Cretaceous period.Kinship relationships of Garumbatitan morellensisGBE-UNED Evolutionary history of these titansThis study emphasizes the complex evolutionary history of sauropods during the European Cretaceous, mainly among those of Spain’s Iberian Peninsula. Some species were related to lineages in Asia, North America, and even Africa, suggesting that animals migrated between continents at some point.“The future restoration of all fossil materials found in this deposit will add important information to understand the initial evolution of this group of sauropods that dominated dinosaur faunas during the last million years of the Mesozoic era,” said Francisco Ortega, co-author of this study from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED, Spain).The sedimentary deposits near Morella “contain an abundant record of dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous.” Notably, some of the earliest dinosaur fossils ever found in Spain were unearthed in the Morella region.Over the past few years, this area has yielded a wealth of Mesozoic vertebrate fossils, including those of sauropod dinosaurs.Fossils are the primary source of dinosaur knowledge, allowing scientists to gather information about their anatomy, behavior, and evolution. Technological advancements and fresh discoveries continue to deepen and broaden our understanding of these fascinating prehistoric creatures. The results were described in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. Study abstract:A new somphospondylan titanosauriform from the Lower Cretaceous of Spain is described from the remains found at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa site (upper Barremian Arcillas de Morella Formation) located in Morella. Garumbatitan morellensis gen. et sp. nov. is diagnosed by 11 autapomorphies and eight local autapomorphies; and our phylogenetic analyses suggest that Garumbatitan morellensis might correspond to an early-branching somphospondylan. The presence of several somphospondylan traits in Garumbatitan morellensissupports the somphospondylan hypothesis. The phylogenetic distribution of some titanosauriform and somphospondylan novelties in the femur (markedly developed lateral bulge, high shaft eccentricity, linea intermuscularis cranialis, and trochanteric shelf) is discussed. The tarsus and pes of Garumbatitan morellensis are distinctive, being characterized by the loss of the calcaneum, relative slenderness of the metatarsals II, III, and IV when compared to the retracted metatarsals I and V, three pedal phalanges in digit IV, and reduced ungual III. 