15 fascinating facts about the 'Father of Modern Astronomy', Nicolaus Copernicus

Despite it being "common knowledge" that the Catholic Church persecuted supporters of heliocentrism, he actually got along well with the Church. He obtained a doctorate in canon law and served as a church canon - a role that was responsible for administering a cathedral or other churches. Before studying astronomy, he scaled back his religious activities, and as a result, he found both admirers and opponents in the Church.

What is Nicolaus Copernicus famous for?

Mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus (born in 1473, and died in 1543) is most famous for proposing that the Sun was fixed at the center of the solar system and that the Earth revolved around it. In order to eliminate Ptolemy's equant. Developed in order to meet Aristotle's requirement for the uniform circular motion of all celestial bodies, this was a hypothetical point used to explain the observed speed change in different stages of the planetary orbit. Copernicus eventually decided that he could only accomplish his goal by using a heliocentric model.

Physical model of the geocentric model of the solar system. Andrey Zhuravlev/iStock

Copernicus was troubled by the fact that Ptolemy's geocentric model of the universe failed to follow Aristotle's requirement for the uniform circular motion of all celestial bodies. As a result, he developed the idea of a universe in which the size of the planets' orbits directly related to how far away they were from the Sun.

In addition to correctly speculating on the separation of the known planets from the sun and roughly predicting their orbital periods, Copernicus proposed that Earth rotated once per day on its axis and that progressive changes in this axis were responsible for the occurrence of the seasons.

Although Copernicus's heliocentric theory was somewhat divisive at the time, it marked the beginning of a shift in how scientists perceived the fundamental structure of the universe, and Copernicus came to be recognized as one of the fathers of the Scientific Revolution.

Who was Copernicus?

Nicolaus Copernicus was born in Toruń, a city in north-central Poland on the Vistula River on February 19, 1473. Born into a prosperous merchant family, after the death of his father Copernicus was raised by his uncle, who would later become a bishop. He received the best training available at the time and prepared for a career in canon (church) law.

Panoramic view of the city of Toruń. Andrzej Otrębski/Wikimedia Commons

He studied liberal arts at the University of Krakow (now known as Jagiellonian University), including astronomy and astrology. Then, like many other Europeans from his social position, he was sent to Italy to study law and medicine.

He briefly resided in the home of Domenico Maria de Novara, the university's head astronomer, while a student at the University of Bologna. Since astrology and astronomy were both valued equally at the time, Novara was tasked with providing Bologna with astrological forecasts.

Copernicus occasionally helped him with his observations, and Novara exposed him to critiques of astrology and some features of the Ptolemaic tradition of astronomy, which like Aristotle put Earth at the center of the cosmos, but attempted to solve some of the problems with the Aristotelian theory, and was developed by the ancient mathematician and astronomer Ptolemy.

Monument of Nicolaus Copernicus, Torun, Poland. mariusz_prusaczyk/iStock

Later, Copernicus attended the University of Padua, and in 1503, he was awarded a doctorate in canon law by the University of Ferrara. He went back to Poland and started working as a doctor and church administrator.

He devoted his free time to intellectual interests, which occasionally included astronomical studies. By 1514, his reputation as an accomplished mathematician, physician, and astronomer had grown to the point where church authorities looking to reform the Julian calendar (over time, it had fallen seriously out of alignment with the actual positions of the Sun) sought his advice.

What is Copernicus' heliocentric model?

Most people during Copernicus' lifetime thought that Earth was at the center of the universe and all the planets, the Sun, and the stars rotated around it.

One of the model's obvious mathematical flaws was that the planets sometimes appeared to move backward across the sky over many nights of observation. This is termed retrograde motion.