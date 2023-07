Paleontologists have come across one of the oldest stomach stone fossils in Dorset, United Kingdom.

This 150-million-year-old fist-shaped stone most likely developed inside a Jurassic-era marine creature.

Dr. Steve Etches MBE, a famous paleontologist, discovered it in Jurassic-aged rocks in the Kimmeridge Clay Formation. And then forwarded to a team of experts from the University of Reading for scientific investigation.

“I was fascinated by this very curious mystery object and was determined to discover what it was,” said Nigel Larkin, paleontologist and Visiting Research Fellow at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Reading, who led this study, in an official release.