155 newly identified genes reveal humans are continuously evolving

So does that mean we have stopped evolving?

A team of researchers from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and Alexander Fleming Biomedical Sciences Research Center (BSRC Fleming) in Greece explored this question in detail. Interestingly, they came across 155 new genes in the human lineage during their study. These newly discovered genes strongly suggest that humans are still continuously evolving.

Secrets linked to the new genes

The researchers argue that new genes in the human genome can also form as a result of DNA duplication. However, this is not the case with the newly identified 155 genes. They examined the genes with regard to their connections with existing genetic material and found that the genes are completely novel.

They emerged from segments of unique DNA. The significance of these new genes can be understood from the fact that 44 out of the 155 genes were found to be linked to growth anomalies in cell cultures.

So they could help us spot growth defects and ensure the optimum health of living systems. The patterns in the unique DNA also suggested that the new genes could also be associated with various human-specific diseases.

For instance, the researchers noticed three genes with DNA markers related to disorders such as rod-cone dystrophy(an eye disorder that causes the retina to break over time, eventually making a person blind), Alazami syndrome (leads to impaired physical and intellectual development), and muscular dystrophy.

The authors suggested that one particular gene of this new collection originated in humans as soon as our ancestors broke out from the gorilla lineage. This gene is now linked to human heart tissue development.

While highlighting the importance of the newly identified genes, senior author and geneticist at TCD, Aoife McLysaght, said, "These genes are convenient to ignore because they're so difficult to study, but I think it'll be increasingly recognized that they need to be looked at and considered. If we're right in what we think we have here, there's a lot more functionally relevant stuff hidden in the human genome."