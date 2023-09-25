16-million-year-old giant spider fossil found in Australia

The extraordinary fossil remains of Australia's biggest spider, which lived 16 million years ago, have been discovered.

In 2017, paleontologists from the Australian Museum (AM) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) unearthed the ancient remains at the McGraths Flat in central New South Wales — a famous fossil site consisting of iron-rich rock called "goethite."

The newly found fossil has been scientifically named Megamonodontium mccluskyi. Fossil is estimated to be between 11 and 16 million years old.

As per the official release, this find is particularly noteworthy because just a few spider fossils have been unearthed in Australia.

“Only four spider fossils have ever been found throughout the continent, making it difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history. That is why this discovery is so significant; it reveals new information about the extinction of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past,” said Matthew McCurry in the press release.