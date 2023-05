How many terrifying Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) once roamed the Earth? This question is shrouded in mystery, making it difficult to reach a definitive answer. These massive predators dominated parts of the globe during the Cretaceous period around 68 million years ago.

In 2021, paleontologists estimated that up to 2.5 billion T. rexes lived on Earth during their entire existence. A new study, however, has refuted this claim.

The population was relatively smaller than initially predicted in the 2021 study, according to new research led by evolutionary ecologist Eva Griebeler of the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany.

The number comes down to approximately 1.7 billion T.rex individuals that once lived on this planet.