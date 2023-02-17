Trending
3D Printed drone
Moonlight robot
Bing AI
Jupiter Moons
Airbag Jeans
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Ohio train derailment

18-year-old finds space rock from fireball over Europe in France

The meteorite originated from the 3.2-foot SAR 2667 asteroid.
Deena Theresa
| Feb 17, 2023 08:55 AM EST
Created: Feb 17, 2023 08:55 AM EST
science
Representational picture of a fireball entering the Earth's atmosphere.
Representational picture of a fireball entering the Earth's atmosphere.

solarseven/iStock 

On February 12, around 10 pm EST (0300 GMT, February 13), an asteroid burned up rather dramatically over Europe. Hours later, a space-focused citizen science volunteer group found a meteorite from the fireball event 2023 CX1.

Members of the science group Vigie-Ciel (translated to 'Sky Lookout') and a related project, FRIPON, another space-focused citizen science effort working with French scientific institutions like the Paris Observatory and the University of Paris-Saclay can be credited with confirming the exciting find.

Loïs Leblanc, an 18-year-old student, found the meteorite first. At 4:47 pm, Leblanc chanced upon "a dark stone barely level with the ground of a field in the town of Saint-Pierre-le-Viger," the group wrote in a blog post.

The asteroid SAR 2667 was discovered 60 miles northeast of Budapest

The meteorite originated from the 3.2-foot SAR 2667, which astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered at Konkoly Observatory's Piszkéstető Station, some 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Budapest, with a two-foot (0.6-meter) telescope.

The astronomer told Space.com they were doing a routine hunt for near-Earth objects. "It was immediately obvious that it was a NEO, but it wasn't particularly fast across the sky, as it was heading right towards us, and it was faint," Sárneczky said.

The group wrote in the blog post that the last meteorite found on French territory was that of Draveil in 2011.

Astronomer's second incredible find

This is the second time Sárneczky spotted an asteroid just hours before it broke apart in Earth's atmosphere as a fireball.

The previous finding was in March 2022. Sárneczky spotted an asteroid, the 2022 EB5, two hours away from colliding with Earth's atmosphere. This is "probably a once in a lifetime" experience for an "asteroid hunter," Sárneczky had told Space.com back then.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, the entry of Sar2667 was only the seventh time that an Earth asteroid impact was predicted in advance.

The European Space Agency tweeted that the object had been detected and was projected to enter Earth's atmosphere safely.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how

Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?

Deena Theresa | 9/24/2022
Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass
transportationpremiumForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass
Sade Agard| 12/12/2022
Alien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
innovationpremiumAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
Deena Theresa| 8/22/2022
More Stories
science
Environmental engineer explains Ohio toxic train derailment repercussions
The Conversation| 2/18/2023
science
Antarctic: Scientists reveal sea-ice hits new record low since 1979
Sade Agard| 2/17/2023
science
Baby kangaroo poo could combat methane from cows and aid muscle growth
Sade Agard| 2/17/2023