182 million-year-old fish fossil reveals its cause of death

Paleontologists have decoded the cause of death of an ancient fish that lived during the Jurassic period through its fossil specimen.

This fish fossil shows that it perished after ingesting a huge ammonite, which is a type of mollusk.

Researchers from Germany's State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart examined the well-preserved stomach fossil of this ancient fish species called Pachycormus macropterus.

Reportedly, the fish was a type of actinopterygian, which included bony, ray-finned fish, and lionfish.

This now-extinct species' fossil remains were discovered in Germany's Posidonienschiefer Formation, dating back to the early Jurassic era between 174 and 182 million years ago.