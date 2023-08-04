182 million-year-old fish fossil reveals its cause of death

182 million-year-old fish fossil reveals its cause of deathThis fish fossil shows that it perished after ingesting a huge ammonite, a type of mollusk. Mrigakshi Dixit| Aug 04, 2023 08:57 AM ESTCreated: Aug 04, 2023 08:57 AM ESTscienceFish fossil remainsGeological Magazine Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Paleontologists have decoded the cause of death of an ancient fish that lived during the Jurassic period through its fossil specimen. This fish fossil shows that it perished after ingesting a huge ammonite, which is a type of mollusk. Researchers from Germany's State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart examined the well-preserved stomach fossil of this ancient fish species called Pachycormus macropterus. Reportedly, the fish was a type of actinopterygian, which included bony, ray-finned fish, and lionfish.This now-extinct species' fossil remains were discovered in Germany's Posidonienschiefer Formation, dating back to the early Jurassic era between 174 and 182 million years ago. See Also Related 310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany 145 million-year-old fossils reveal new dinosaur species in Thailand 235 million-year-old fossil reveals new species of ancient armored reptile The presence of ammonite in the stomach fossilThe analysis of the preserved stomach residue indicated that this fish had devoured a variety of prey before dying. The evidence showcased it had eaten small mollusks and other tiny fish.Notably, the stomach fossil included traces of a big, shelled organism ammonite conch – around 10 centimeters across. The close fossil inspection revealed that the ammonite was not digested by the fish, and it perished shortly after gulping the entire creature. This is mostly because the ammonite was too large for fish to consume all at once. The team also speculates that the fish may have inadvertently swallowed the organism, causing it to become stuck in its mouth. Once inside, the fish was unable to expel the ammonite from its mouth, forcing it to swallow it. The ammonite's shell then could have blocked passage to the intestine, leading to either congestion or internal bleeding. And in any case, the fish would have died within a couple of hours.After its death, the fish sank to the seafloor and was eventually buried under the sediments. Where it was preserved, along with its stomach contents, for millions of years. And now found by scientists. The results have been reported in the journal Geological Magazine.Study abstract:A remarkable specimen of the actinopterygian fish Pachycormus macropterus from the Early Jurassic (Toarcian) Posidonienschiefer Formation of Germany exceptionally preserves an unusually large ammonite inside its gut. The ammonite was swallowed by the fish, likely by accident, and represents the first direct evidence for an actinopterygian fish consuming an ammonoid. Exceptional aragonite preservation of the conch retaining partial nacreous lustre, combined with only minor acid etching of the shell, strongly indicates that the ammonite was ingested immediately prior to and was directly responsible for the fish’s death. The fish’s stomach provided a microenvironment protecting the aragonite from chemical dissolution. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Ad Astra: The future of propulsion technologyIs deep sea mining worth it?25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WaySpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeParadox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncovered7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II) Job Board