More than 19,000 volcanoes have been discovered under the sea

A new study has revealed over 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes, or seamounts, in the world's oceans. The discovery was made using high-resolution radar data, which can detect subtle signs of seawater mounding above a hidden seamount, tugged by its gravity. Most of these undersea volcanoes remain uncharted by sonar, and with only one-quarter of the sea floor mapped, it is impossible to know how many exist.

According to marine geophysicist David Sandwell, who helped lead the research, the findings are "mind-boggling." The seamounts pose navigational hazards to submarines and ships, but they also harbor rare-earth minerals, making them commercial targets for deep-sea miners. In addition, they provide crucial oases for marine life and play a significant role in controlling large-scale ocean flows responsible for sequestering vast amounts of heat and carbon dioxide.