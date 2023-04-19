Last used in the 1980s, 'forever chemical' PCB has now been detected in deep ocean trenches

Researchers at Stockholm University have discovered high concentrations of the persistent chemicals (aka "forever chemicals") polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in deep ocean sediments. The levels of PCBs were found in samples taken from almost five miles (eight km) below the Pacific Ocean's surface. This is worrying, as while organic materials like organic carbon readily degrade over time, chemicals like PCBs do not and will accumulate over time in the deep sea.

The study, published in Nature Communications, explains how the researchers examined sediment from various depths in the Atacama Trench. This deep-sea trench stretches for about 2,610 miles (4,200 km) along the coasts of Peru and Chile. The researchers examined every sample, even those gathered at depths of up to five miles (8,085 meters), and found PCB in everyone. This isn't just academically intriguing; it could have real ecological implications for the deep ocean.

"The Atacama Trench is located in an area with relatively high plankton productivity in the surface water, which leads to the transport of organic material down to the sediment when the plankton dies. When plankton and other organic material sink to the bottom, they carry pollutants that tend to bind to lipids and organic carbon," Anna Sobek, professor of environmental chemistry at Stockholm University and lead author of the study, explained in a statement.

There is little data on pollutants in deep-sea trenches

Many pollutants have a long life cycle, meaning they take a while to degrade in the environment. PCBs are one of the worst, and, being so long-lasting, they can travel great distances and disseminate in remote areas from where they were employed and released. PCBs were extensively used between the 1930s and the 1970s before they were universally outlawed in the middle of that decade. PCBs are nevertheless still in the environment and circulation.