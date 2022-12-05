200-million-year-old lizard found in storeroom cupboard pushes origin of reptiles by 35 million years

The specimen lay buried in a South Gloucestershire quarry - until a team from University College London discovered it in 1953. The fossilized specimen was then made part of the Museum's collections in the 1980s. However, the lack of advances in scanning technology hid its "true identity", which was encased in rock. Until now.

Its sharp teeth would have allowed the lizard to prey on a range of invertebrates and small vertebrates. Lavinia Gandolfi/David Whiteside, Sophie Chambi-Trowell, Mike Benton and the Natural History Museum, London

According to the team, the finding has pushed back the origins of modern squamates (scaled reptiles) by at least 35 million years, reported The Guardian. Previously, the oldest known modern lizard was thought to have lived about 168 million years ago.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Science Advances.

The specimen was a squamate, an anguimorph lizard

Dr. David Whiteside, who led the team, explained their findings.

"I first spotted the specimen in a cupboard full of Clevosaurus fossils in the storerooms of the Natural History Museum in London where I am a Scientific Associate. This was a common enough fossil reptile, a close relative of the New Zealand Tuatara that is the only survivor of the group, the Rhynchocephalia, that split from the squamates over 240 million years ago," he said in a statement.

X-ray scan of the skeleton, showing the backbone, the lower jaw, and limbs. David Whiteside, Sophie Chambi-Trowell, Mike Benton and Natural History Museum UK

"Our specimen was simply labeled 'Clevosaurus and one other reptile.' As we continued to investigate the specimen, we became more and more convinced that it was actually more closely related to modern-day lizards than the Tuatara group."

The team made X-ray scans of the fossils at the University, which helped the, to reconstruct the fossil in three dimensions. "And to see all the tiny bones that were hidden inside the rock," said Whiteside.