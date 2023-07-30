Researchers uncover 2,000-year-old Roman house in Malta excavation

A team of researchers and six students unearthed a 2,000-year-old Roman house in Malta, a Mediterranean gem steeped in history. The discovery offers a captivating glimpse into the past, shedding light on life when Romans ruled Malta, and the island served as a hub for military endeavors and maritime trade.

Under the guidance of Professor Davide Tanasi, director of USF's Institute for Digital Exploration (IDEx), the team joined forces with international scientists on the Melite Civitas Romana Project. Their mission was to delve into the rich archaeological heritage of Malta, a region often overlooked despite its immense potential for historical revelations.