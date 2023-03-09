New NASA map lets you see all 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses in the US

The map highlights where observers will need to be to see the "ring of fire" when the Moon blocks all but the outer edge of the Sun during the annular eclipse and where the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk during the total eclipse.

The document even indicates where and how much the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon.

A map showing where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison

"Anyone located in the annular eclipse path, from Oregon to Texas, will have a chance to see the annular eclipse if the skies are clear. Anyone located in the total eclipse path, from Texas to Maine, will have a chance to see the total eclipse, weather permitting," claimed NASA.

The map was designed by Michala Garrison, a member of the Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. She made use of her background in geography and cartography to design the map, incorporating information from a variety of NASA sources.

Inspiring people

She told the space agency that her goal for the map was to inspire people to get to the paths of the annular and total eclipses, something she didn't manage to do the last time the circumstances were just right.