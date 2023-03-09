New NASA map lets you see all 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses in the US
If you love watching solar eclipses, we have great news for you. NASA has compiled a map with all these events from 2023 and 2024, according to a press release published on Wednesday.
"Based on observations from several NASA missions, the map details the path of the Moon's shadow as it crosses the contiguous U.S. during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, and total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024," said the space agency in its statement.
The map highlights where observers will need to be to see the "ring of fire" when the Moon blocks all but the outer edge of the Sun during the annular eclipse and where the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk during the total eclipse.
The document even indicates where and how much the Sun will be partially eclipsed by the Moon.
"Anyone located in the annular eclipse path, from Oregon to Texas, will have a chance to see the annular eclipse if the skies are clear. Anyone located in the total eclipse path, from Texas to Maine, will have a chance to see the total eclipse, weather permitting," claimed NASA.
The map was designed by Michala Garrison, a member of the Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. She made use of her background in geography and cartography to design the map, incorporating information from a variety of NASA sources.
Inspiring people
She told the space agency that her goal for the map was to inspire people to get to the paths of the annular and total eclipses, something she didn't manage to do the last time the circumstances were just right.
"In 2017, I was in Maryland, so I still got to see a little bit because I was in a partial eclipse," she said. "But I didn't really know any of this back then. This does make me want to go to, say, Albuquerque in 2023. And then in 2024 to go more south."
Garrison had to try many versions of the map to make the final model both aesthetic and practical. Now, she hopes to help people plan their eclipse experiences.
"It took a lot of trial and error. I wanted it to be useful to the reader but not overwhelming – and still be a pretty product to look at to catch people's eye," she said in the statement.
