22 people are enough to build and sustain Martian colony

A myriad of science-fiction films have popularized the concept of space travel and creating a human colony on Mars.

In reality, however, it is a highly complicated engineering problem, with several logistical challenges to overcome in order to establish a viable settlement on Mars. Furthermore, the hostile condition of Mars necessitates that any habitat established there be essentially self-sustaining.

And creating a Martian habitat from scratch is completely reliant on future human explorers and their robotic helpers.

That said, scientists have been mulling over the number of people needed to execute this laborious task to build a self-sustaining colony in this distant world.