The fossilized bones of an ancient reptile with bony plates on its backbone have been identified.

This now-extinct reptile lived during the Triassic geological period around 235 million years ago.

Surprisingly, this species lived near the time when the first dinosaurs first appeared. The species was likely a "precursor to dinosaurs and pterosaurs" along the evolutionary line.

“Dinosaurs were latecomers to the Triassic reptile party,” said Sterling Nesbitt, the study’s lead author, in an official release.

“We are just starting to understand that there were many dinosaur-like creatures across the planet well before dinosaurs evolved,” added Nesbitt, who is an associate professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.