Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement

A new study has discovered potential Greek settlement remains beneath Naples, Italy. This 2,500-year-old settlement was discovered with the help of cosmic rays and lasers.

The remains belonged to the Greeks and the catacombs of Christians who lived in this area during the Roman era about two millennia ago.

Temples, a forum, and numerous underground tombs once crowded this area. The area now known as Naples was initially known as Cumae, but it was renamed Neapolis around 650 B.C.

According to the study, researchers have long suspected that ancient Greek burials were hidden beneath this city's streets, but they could not find all of them.