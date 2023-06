Scientists have discovered fossilized remains of dolphins' ancient ancestors— toothed whales (odontocetes)— according to a study published on June 23 in the journal PeerJ.

Olympicetus thalassodon, the new species, lived in the waters of the North Pacific coast approximately 28 million years ago.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) experts believe that this new species discovery may help them better understand the early history and diversity of modern dolphins, porpoises, and other toothed whales.

The discovery of the fossil remains

The fossilized bones were discovered in the Pysht Formation, a geologic unit located along the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. The formation dates back to between 26.5 to 30.5 million years.