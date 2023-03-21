$28,000 to deep freeze your body after death, cryonics expert explains

"My gut instinct says that 100 years from now, we may have the technology to revive someone. But nobody knows the future, and it's impossible to know for sure. You've got nothing to lose by preserving your body after death but potentially everything to gain," says Kowalski.

Would you rather be frozen instead of buried or cremated?

Considered to be pseudoscience by many, cryonics is a practice through which human and animal bodies, immediately after their death, can be preserved at cryogenic temperatures for decades in the hopes that scientists in the future will have developed a way to resuscitate them. The conditions created by extremely low temperatures can preserve tissue for centuries, some studies say.

Chambers where bodies are preserved. Cryonics Institute

In fact, there are cryonic clinics spread out around the world, where people are spending hundreds and thousands of dollars to preserve their bodies after death. Presently, cryonics can only be performed after the pronouncement of death.

"The way I see it, 100 years ago, when someone's heart stopped, that was it. The technology wasn't advanced enough to bring them back," says Kowalski. "But over the years, we learned that you could manually make someone's heart work through CPR or cardiac defibrillation. Something that was once impossible has become routine today."

Although a far cry from attaining immortality, science justifies the practice of cryonics on the fact that low temperatures can stop chemical changes for centuries and that "legally dead does not mean irreversibly dead." Although cryonics has gained much popularity over the years, it is not a recognized procedure by the medical fraternity.