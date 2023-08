For the first time, a team of researchers has managed to extract ancient DNA from a 2,900-year-old clay brick, according to a new study published in Nature Scientific Reports on August 22.

The findings offer a captivating glimpse into the variety of ancient plant species that thrived in that specific era and location.

Furthermore, this development could lead to similar studies on clay objects from other places and times. These studies wouldn't just focus on plants but on ancient animals too.

A 2,900-year-old clay brick

'We were absolutely thrilled to discover that ancient DNA, effectively protected from contamination inside a mass of clay, can successfully be extracted from a 2,900-year-old clay brick, said joint first author Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen at the University of Oxford in a press release.