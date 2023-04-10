Astronomers create 2D-map of 'disk winds' in a distant neutron star system

The spinning disk creates powerful winds that push and pull on the rotating plasma. These disk winds can provide information about how supermassive black holes shape entire galaxies.

Now, a team of MIT astronomers has observed a wider swath of winds in the binary system Hercules X-1 for the first time. This resulted in the creation of a two-dimensional wind map.

Unique wobble made it possible

It's a faraway system in which a neutron star is ejecting stellar material from a sun-like star. The warped accretion disk wobbles as it rotates around the system's central neutron star, revealing a more comprehensive view of the winds.

Astronomers have had a difficult time studying disk winds. This is because they have only seen very narrow winds and not wider ones. However, because of the unique wobble of this neutron star's accretion disk, the team was able to study the enigmatic winds in great detail as the disk moved up and down during rotation.

“The disk is really wobbling over time every 35 days, and the winds are originating somewhere in the disk and crossing our line of sight at different heights above the disk with time. That’s a very unique property of this system which allows us to better understand its vertical wind properties,” said Peter Kosec, a postdoc at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, in a statement.

Disk winds have been observed most frequently in X-ray binaries. However, it has been unknown how these winds emerged from black holes or neutron star systems.