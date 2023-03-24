3.8 billion-year-old rocks reveal nitrogen rise, forging complex life

How did life on Earth begin?

"This data is unique because nitrogen isotope data are virtually non-existent from the early Neoproterozoic time period or between a billion and 800 million years ago," said lead author Junyao Kang in a press release, emphasizing that the nitrogen cycle in this period has been poorly understood due to an absence of data.

By studying the nitrogen isotope of rock samples dating as far back as 3.8 billion years ago from the North China Craton, Kang has been trying to figure out what caused the rise of eukaryotes for over two years now.

Eukaryotes were present in a "low-key status" for a very long time until they became prevalent around 820 million years ago, explained co-author Shuhai Xiao, professor of geobiology.

Why this was the case remained a mystery.

Now, Kang and his team decided to consider the bigger picture after collecting data from the rock samples. He took the data, added it to a more extensive database, and analyzed it across a longer time scale spanning different geographic locations.

Carbonate rock samples collected from North China Craton VIRGINIA TECH

"Once we did this kind of integration and put it into a big picture, we saw the rise of nitrate (or biologically available nitrogen) through time which happened around 800 million years ago," said Xiao.