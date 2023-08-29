Doctors pull out a 3 inch live worm from woman's brain

A 64-year-old woman from Wales, Australia, started to complain of abdominal pain, diarrhea, dry cough and night sweats, three weeks after which she was admitted to a local hospital in January 2021.

What followed was a year of shifting hospitals and her situation deteriorating. Bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial cultures were negative. And tests done to determine parasite invasion on fecal specimens turned out to be negative.

During a three-month period in two months, the patient experienced forgetfulness and worsening depression. A brain MRI showed a 13 × 10 mm right frontal lobe lesion. The doctors decided to perform an open biopsy.

What they found surprised everyone in the operating room that day. They pulled out an 8-centimeter-long parasitic roundworm from the woman’s brain. The parasitic worm was identified as a third-stage larva of Ophidascaris robertsi.