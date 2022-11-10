3 main layers of planet Earth: Here's everything you need to know

The solar wind, a continuous stream of charged particles from the Sun's upper atmosphere, carried away lighter elements like hydrogen and helium. Simply put, the material left behind after the sun formed began to cluster together.

Big bang conceptual image Gremlin/iStock

The hefty, rocky materials left behind clumped together to form smaller terrestrial entities, such as planets, including the Earth. Relatively heavier elements, such as iron and nickel, sank toward Earth's center. At the same time, silicon and oxygen rose toward the Earth's surface. However, at this time, the entire Earth remained molten.

Even within this widely accepted idea, scientists are still perplexed by how the Earth was formed. Still, other questions do exist, such as; What is the composition of the Earth? How many layers of Earth exist? And how are they different? How do they influence events on the Earth? Better yet, is there anything else down there?

How does seismology reveal Earth's layers?

Thanks to developments in seismology, we now know the answers to many of the questions regarding Earth's interior. Scientists can use their knowledge of sound waves, the same type that earthquakes generate, to examine the nature of Earth's layers.

They look at how the sound waves behave when moving through Earth's different layers. This made developing a simple model, like the one below showing Earth's interior, possible.

What are the chemical layers of Earth?

The structure of Earth based on chemical differences. nutnai/iStock

Generally, there are three main layers in Earth's interior. These include the crust, the mantle, and the core, which itself is divided into two layers - the inner core and the outer core.

These layers not only differ in their compositions and characteristics but also have distinct effects on the course of events that occur on the Earth's surface. So without further ado, let's delve deeper into the mysterious layers beneath us.

What is Earth's crust made of, and how thick is it?

The best part of a pizza is its crust, right? The Earth has a crust, although this one has no cheese, and compared to its other layers, this part is relatively thin. This layer exists in two different forms; continental and oceanic crust.

The continental crust is rich in felsic materials — those containing an element called silica. It is around 20-70 kilometers thick. On the other hand, the oceanic crust is mafic materials, or those rich in iron and magnesium, and is approximately 5-10 kilometers thick.

Still, one of the most crucial differences between the continental and oceanic crusts is their density. The oceanic crust is denser than the continental crust. Therefore, when a piece of oceanic crust collides with the continental crust, the former slides beneath the latter in a process called subduction.