Australian bushfires led to ocean cooling, triggering a prolonged La Niña event in the Tropical Pacific.

Cheyenne supercomputer system reveals Australian bushfire emissions influencing La Niña development.

The study highlights the need to include wildfires in seasonal prediction systems for accurate climate projections.

The 2019-2020 bushfire season in Australia left an unforgettable impact on that nation. Yet, a recent study uncovered a surprising and far-reaching consequence that extends beyond the visible aftermath of the catastrophic fires. Researchers revealed that the Australian bushfires played a crucial role in cooling the ocean thousands of miles away, leading to a rare multi-year La Niña event in the Tropical Pacific.

For those unfamiliar with La Niña events, these are natural climate phenomena that occur as part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. During a La Niña, the sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean become cooler than average. This shift in temperature sets off a complex interplay between the atmosphere and the ocean, affecting weather patterns on a global scale.