A fascinating new study has been released that may have discovered the oldest human footprints ever found in Germany, perhaps throughout all of Europe. Published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews, an international team of researchers describes a set of 300,000-year-old footprints from a Paleolithic site complex in Lower Saxony.

The prints are presumed to have been made by Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct species or subspecies of archaic humans, which are also associated with other prints from large mammals like prehistoric elephants and rhinoceros. The set of prints paints a fascinating insight into the ecosystem of the time in Germany.