310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany

The oldest fossil of an ancient spider species has been unearthed in Osnabrück, Germany.

This previously unknown spider species' remains were discovered in Palaeozoic-aged strata dating back 310 to 315 million years.

Reportedly, this is the first time a Palaeozoic-era "true spider" species has been discovered in Germany.

Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki is the name given to the new species. The second name comes from its discoverer, geoscience researcher Tim Wolterbeek of Universiteit Utrecht.

A key trait led to the identification

A few years ago, this mysterious arachnid fossil was carefully collected from the Late Carboniferous (Moscovian) rock layers of the Piesberg quarry near Osnabrück in Lower Saxony, Germany.