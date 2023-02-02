319-million-year-old fish skull holds well-preserved vertebrate brain

"I scanned it, then I loaded the data into the software we use to visualize these scans and noticed that there was an unusual, distinct object inside the skull," he said in a statement.

That distinct object was brighter and denser than the bones of the skull or the surrounding rock. "It is common to see amorphous mineral growths in fossils, but this object had a clearly defined structure," Friedman said.

The object was found to share features with vertebrate brains.

"It had all these features, and I said to myself, 'Is this really a brain that I'm looking at?'" Friedman said. "So I zoomed in on that region of the skull to make a second, higher-resolution scan, and it was very clear that that's exactly what it had to be. And it was only because this was such an unambiguous example that we decided to take it further."

The fossilized skull of Coccocephalus wildi, an early ray-finned fish that swam in an estuary 319 million years ago. Jeremy Marble, University of Michigan News

Intact soft parts from a fossil known for over 100 years

The CT-scanned brain analyzed is that of Coccocephalus wildi, an early ray-finned fish that swam in an estuary and likely dined on small crustaceans, aquatic insects, and cephalopods, a group that today includes squid, octopuses, and cuttlefish. Ray-finned fishes have backbones and fins supported by bony rods called rays.

According to the researchers, the brain and its cranial nerves are an inch long and belong to an extinct bluegill-size fish. The discovery sheds light on the neural anatomy and early evolution of ray-finned fishes.

Post-death, the soft tissues of the fish's brain and cranial nerves were replaced with a dense mineral that preserved their 3D structure.

"An important conclusion is that these kinds of soft parts can be preserved, and they may be preserved in fossils that we've had for a long time—this is a fossil that's been known for over 100 years," said Friedman.