3,500-year-old bear’s autopsy reveals more about the animal and her last meal

"This find is absolutely unique: the complete carcass of an ancient brown bear," said Maxim Cheprasov, laboratory chief at the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory at the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk.

"For the first time, a carcass with soft tissues has fallen into the hands of scientists, giving us the opportunity to study the internal organs and examine the brain," he added.

The team also found the bear's final meal intact - bird feathers and plants.

Etherican brown bear. North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk

The Siberian team cut through the bear's skin, allowing scientists to inspect its brain and internal organs and conduct various cellular, microbiological, virological, and genetic tests.

They also sawed through its skull, sucking off the skull bone dust with a vacuum cleaner before retrieving its brain.

“Genetic analysis has shown that the bear does not differ in mitochondrial DNA from the modern bear from the north-east of Russia — Yakutia and Chukotka,” Cheprasov said.

The bear might have perished from a spinal injury, according to Cheprasov. How the bear got to the island, now separated from the mainland, is still a mystery.