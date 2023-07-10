36-million-year tectonic cycles power Earth's biodiversity, finds study

36-million-year tectonic cycles power Earth's biodiversity, finds studyThe cycles, which go back at least 250 million years, challenge beliefs on species' long-term evolution.Sade Agard| Jul 10, 2023 02:00 PM ESTCreated: Jul 10, 2023 02:00 PM ESTscienceGondwana Stars Observatory, AustraliaUniversity of Sydney/ Steve Lippis Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The movement of the Earth's tectonic plates plays a crucial role in triggering bursts of biodiversity in 36-million-year cycles, according to a new study published in PNAS on July 10. The cycles, which go back at least 250 million years, could represent a significant challenge to common beliefs about the long-term evolution of species.The 36-million-year cycle"In terms of tectonics, the 36-million-year cycle marks alterations between faster and slower seafloor spreading, leading to cyclical depth changes in ocean basins and the tectonic transfer of water into the deep Earth," explained Professor Dietmar Müller, co-author of the study from the School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney, in a press release. See Also Related 'Odd-looking' 500-million-year-old sea creature is connected to humans Fossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteries Ancient amber reveals how some birds survived asteroid-induced mass extinction "These, in turn, have led to fluctuations in the flooding and drying up of continents, with periods of extensive shallow seas fostering biodiversity."Global map of Earth's tectonic plates and their boundaries.VectorMine/iStock This phenomenon occurs as sea levels rise and fall, causing the expansion and contraction of different habitats on continental shelves and shallow seas. Such environmental changes allow organisms opportunities to flourish or perish, leading to the emergence of new life forms as observed in the fossil record.The team's findings relied on the GPlates plate tectonic software developed by the EarthByte Group at the University of Sydney.The research team discovered remarkably consistent cycles by analyzing sea-level variations, Earth's internal mechanisms, and marine fossil records. They amassed compelling evidence supporting the critical role of tectonic processes and global sea-level changes, driven by the dynamic forces of the Earth, in shaping marine biodiversity over vast timescales."The cycles are 36 million years long because of regular patterns in how tectonic plates are recycled into the convecting mantle, the mobile part of the deep Earth, similar to hot, thick soup in a pot, that moves slowly," highlighted Professor Müller.Additionally, he emphasizes that this research challenges previous ideas about the long-term evolution of species.The Cretaceous Winton Formation in Queensland, known for its dinosaur fossils and precious opal, serves as a prime example of how sea-level changes have influenced ecosystems and biodiversity in Australia. As the continent experienced rising and falling sea levels, diverse ecological niches formed in the expanding and contracting shallow seas, providing unique habitats for various species."The Cretaceous Winton Formation stands as a testament to the profound impact of these sea-level changes, capturing a snapshot of a time when Australia's landscape was transformed, and fascinating creatures roamed the land," Professor Müller concluded.The complete study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on July 10 and can be found here. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catPlasma thruster advances bring deep space exploration closerDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resortThe first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033? Job Board