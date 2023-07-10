36-million-year tectonic cycles power Earth's biodiversity, finds study

The movement of the Earth's tectonic plates plays a crucial role in triggering bursts of biodiversity in 36-million-year cycles, according to a new study published in PNAS on July 10.

The cycles, which go back at least 250 million years, could represent a significant challenge to common beliefs about the long-term evolution of species.

The 36-million-year cycle

"In terms of tectonics, the 36-million-year cycle marks alterations between faster and slower seafloor spreading, leading to cyclical depth changes in ocean basins and the tectonic transfer of water into the deep Earth," explained Professor Dietmar Müller, co-author of the study from the School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney, in a press release.