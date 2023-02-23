360-million-year-old fossil of new killer fish species found in Africa

H. udlezinye is believed to have existed around 360 million years ago during the Devonian period (part of the Paleozoic era ranging from 419.2 million years to 358.9 million years ago). It belongs to an extinct group of lobe-finned fish called the tristichopterids (tristichopteridae).

One of the researchers and a professor in organismal biology at Uppsala University in Sweden, Per Ahlberg, told IE, “These fishes (so-called ’tristichopterids’) are closely related to those that evolved into the first tetrapods or land vertebrates.”

He further added, “Sometime during the early part of the Devonian period, an evolving fish lineage split into two branches, one leading to the first tetrapods and the other evolving into monsters like Hyneria.”

The killer fish is from Gondwana

Prof. Rob W. Gess with fossils of the fish. Rob Gess

Adult H. udlezinye was a three-meter-long freshwater fish that mainly fed on the earliest known aquatic four-legged animals of Africa, Tutusius and Umzantsia, which are also the indirect ancestors of humans. However, what’s more interesting is the geography that this predatory fish inhabited.

At the time when Hyneria lived, the continents were not the same as today. Europe and North America together formed a moderately large continent called Euramerica, and the Southern Hemisphere was covered by a much larger continent called Gondwana, which incorporated present-day South America, Africa, Antarctica, India, Madagascar, and Australia.