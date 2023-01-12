Astronomers mapped the magnetic field of the space bubble surrounding us

Sounds incredibly fascinating.

Many of us might not have heard of superbubbles before. The Local Bubble isn't the only one. In fact, like a hunk of "Swiss cheese," our galaxy is filled with these so-called superbubbles that are the remnants of explosive supernova deaths of massive stars. Gas and dust are formed on the bubbles' outer surfaces, and these, in turn, serve as birthing sites for subsequent star and planet formation.

Here, the short pink and purple vector lines on the surface of the bubble represent the orientation of the magnetic field discovered. The bubble sits within the Milky Way galaxy. Theo O'Neill / World Wide Telescope

The map will help scientists learn more about the Local Bubble

However, for the longest time, scientists' understanding of superbubbles was largely limited.

"Putting together this 3D map of the Local Bubble will help us examine superbubbles in new ways," Theo O'Neill, who led the mapmaking effort during a 10-week, National Science Foundation-sponsored summer research experience at the CfA (Center for Astrophysics) while still an undergraduate at the University of Virginia (UVA), said in a statement. The research was conducted at CfA under the mentorship of Harvard professor and CfA astronomer Alyssa Goodman

"Space is full of these superbubbles that trigger the formation of new stars and planets and influence the overall shapes of galaxies. By learning more about the exact mechanics that drive the Local Bubble, in which the Sun lives today, we can learn more about the evolution and dynamics of superbubbles in general," O'Neill continued.

A preprint of the research is currently available on Authorea.

Data was collected from Gaia and Planck

Previous studies on the Local Bubble have relied on most data from the Gaia observatory. Gaia was used to find out the location of cosmic dust, along with measuring the positions and motions of stars, "charting its local concentrations and showing the approximate boundaries of the Local Bubble."

O'Neill and colleagues combined the data from Gaia with data from Planck, another European Space Agency-led telescope. This spacecraft compiled measurements of microwave wavelength light from all over the sky. The researchers used a part of Planck observations that trace emission from dust within the Milky Way relevant to helping map the Local Bubble's magnetic field.