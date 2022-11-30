Researchers created a life-size 3D model of a Norwegian woman who lived 800 years ago

Tora wore a leather shoe. Åge Hojem/NTNU University Museum

Tora was born in Trondheim in the 1200s

Tora's birth can be traced to the city of Trondheim, in the middle of Norway, in the 1200s. According to Garv, the city was at its peak, considering medieval times. The Nidaros cathedral was being built, merchants and craftsmen were busy, and a population of around 4,000 people lived in Trondheim. After Tora died, her bones were buried at the cemetery on the main street, Kaupmannastretet.

"We can assume that she was from a merchant family, which means she would have been among those slightly better off at that time," Grav says in the video posted on Facebook, according to sciencenorway.no.

There is no written evidence about Tora, so archeologists put together a story about the medieval woman purely based on her skeletal remains and where her body was exhumed.

"Since Tora lived to be roughly 65, which is considered rather old for the period, we do believe that she must have lived a somewhat good life for her time, "Grav told Live Science in an email.

Grav and her team found a spinal deformity in Tora's skeleton, which led them to believe that Tora had a hunched back. To the archaeologists, the bend in Tova's back and her missing teeth hinted at "signs of hard work and lifelong wear on the skeleton," Grav told Live Science. The medieval woman also had no lower teeth and possibly lived without them for a long period time before her death.