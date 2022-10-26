New 3D printed bricks withstand pressures 250 million times higher than the Earth's

3D-printed moon bricks

Ranajay Ghosh, associate professor of UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and a team discovered that 3D-printed bricks made using lunar regolith — dust and loose rocks from the lunar surface — are capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of the moon. They detailed their findings in a recent issue of the journal Ceramics International.

The researchers created the bricks using a combination of 3D printing and binder jet technology (BJT) — an additive manufacturing method in which a liquid binding agent is deposited on a bed of powder particles. "BJT is uniquely suitable for ceramic-like materials that are difficult to melt with a laser,” Ghosh explained. "Therefore, it has great potential for regolith-based extraterrestrial manufacturing in a sustainable way to produce parts, components, and construction structures."

In their BJT experiment, the researchers used saltwater as the binding agent, and the powder was a substitute for lunar regolith.

The BJT process first created weak cylindrical bricks, called green parts, that were then baked at temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Celsius to produce bricks that could withstand pressures of up to 250 million times the Earth's atmosphere.

According to Ghosh, the team's work paves the way for future crewed missions using BJT in space. The findings also show that bricks can be built using abundant, readily available materials in space. This is an important finding, given the fact that transporting vast amounts of building materials to the moon would be prohibitively expensive.