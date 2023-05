A team of scientists in China-proposed building permanent structures on the Moon using lunar materials, including glass derived from lunar regolith, a report from state-owned media outlet China Daily reports.

In a new study published in the journal National Science Review, the scientists outlined how they identified natural glass fibers in lunar samples for the first time.

Lunar samples show an abundance of glass

The lunar samples carrying the glass fibers were retrieved by China's Chang'e 5 robotic Moon mission. Chang'e 5, China's first lunar sample-returning mission, landed on the Moon in 2020 and returned 1,731 grams of rocks and soil to Earth in the same year.