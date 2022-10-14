3D printing plant cells helps to study cell function, researchers suggest

This knowledge will help us develop better crop kinds and ideal growing conditions.

As stated in the release, to analyze whether and how long plant cells would survive after being bioprinted and how they would acquire and alter their identity and function, the researchers bioprinted cells from the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana and soybeans.

“A plant root has a lot of different cell types with specialized functions,” said Lisa Van den Broeck, an NC State postdoctoral researcher who is the first author of a paper describing the work.

“There are also different sets of genes being expressed; some are cell-specific. We wanted to know what happens after you bioprint live cells and place them into an environment that you design: Are they alive and doing what they should be doing?”

Researcher getting 3D bioprinter ready to 3D print cells onto an electrode. Ladanifer/iStock

Mechanically similar to printing ink or plastics

3D bioprinting plant cells are mechanically similar to printing ink or polymers with a few minor adjustments.

“Instead of 3D printing ink or plastic, we use ‘bioink,’ or living plant cells. The mechanics are the same in both processes with a few notable differences for plant cells: an ultraviolet filter used to keep the environment sterile and multiple print heads – rather than just one – to print different bioinks simultaneously,” Van den Broeck said.

Protoplasts, living plant cells without cell walls, were bioprinted with nutrients, growth hormones, and agarose, a thickening agent derived from seaweed. Agarose aids in giving cells stability and scaffolding, much like mortar do for bricks in a building's wall.